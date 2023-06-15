The Zonta Club of Bradford awarded four $1,000 Ruth B. Fisher Memorial Scholarships to Bradford Area High School seniors.
The students were honored on Wednesday, at a luncheon held at the Bradford Club. The recipients for 2023 are Sayge Bruno, Kaliyah Crouse, Elisa Hayden, and Madeline Kloss.
Ruth B. Fisher was a dedicated member of the Zonta Club of Bradford for 23 years. Upon her death the club was named as one of her beneficiaries. To honor her memory, the club has been awarding scholarships annually to local high school seniors and students at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Sayge Bruno is the daughter of Kenneth (Carrie) Bruno and Crystal (Michael) Salada. During high school she was Senior Class Vice President and President of Student Council. She was a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Student Ambassador Program, DECA, and Key Club. In addition, Sayge volunteered at the Italian Festival and at GGB’s annual Field Day. She was recently named as one of the recipients of the 2023 YWCA Rising Leader Award. Sayge will attend Washington and Jefferson University and major in marketing and Public Relations.
Kaliyah Crouse is the daughter of Andrew and Kim Crouse. Kaliyah plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in Psychology.
Elisa Hayden is the daughter of Chad and Tonya Hayden. While in high school she helped on the Student Leadership Team and was the Vice President of the Senior Class. She was honored as of one of Zonta’s 2023 Amelia Earhart exemplars. Elisa was the team captain and three-year letter winner of the varsity cross country team, and recipient of the Kristy L. VanOrden Cross Country Award and the Ron Smith Award for upright and honorable behavior. Elisa will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to pursue a degree in Radiological Science.
Madeline Kloss is the daughter of Steven and Katherine Kloss. She was a member of the Queen B’s dance team for the past four years and danced at different fundraising events such as the Autumn Classic, First Night, Pumpkin Festival, and Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. She also taught Sunday School. At Bradford High School she worked on the homecoming float and participated in Key Club, Volunteer Club, Spanish Club, and was a member or the Light House Team. She also participated in many activities within the community including trash clean up around Bradford, dog walking, Relay for Life, the Pink Pumpkin Project, and delivered meals through the Meals on Wheels program. Madeline will attend St. Bonaventure University where she will major in Occupational Therapy.
The Zonta Club also honored Madeline Emerson who was a scholarship recipient last year. Since the members were so impressed with Maddie, she was asked to apply for the Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award. This award recognizes young women who demonstrate leadership skills and a commitment to service.
The scholarship committee was impressed by these young women. The Zonta Club of Bradford is proud of the outstanding accomplishments of these young ladies of our community.