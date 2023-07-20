SMETHPORT — The Regular Baptist Church of Smethport is presenting Vacation Bible School July 31 through Aug. 4.
The time will be 6 to 8 p.m. each day. All children Pre-kindergarten through 6th grade are welcome to attend. This age applies to the grade they were in for the school year ending in 2023.
Welcome to Stompers & Chompers as we build a Dino-Sized faith in God’s big plan. There will be games, crafts, snacks, and a encouraging lesson each night. Friday will include a picnic which the children and family are invited to attend. Come and see what your children have been doing throughout the week and enjoy the evening with them.