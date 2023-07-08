A sky full of mostly sun and temperatures in the low 80s provided the perfect day for the Universal Primary Care Pediatric Safety event on Friday.
Originally the event was slated to be held in Callahan Park, however due to construction the event was moved to the Bradford Area High School parking lot. Car seat inspections by Allison Green and other technicians were held in the school parking lot, opposed to the Callahan large pavilion, as originally advertised.
From 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., many organizations gathered to provide services to protect children, including: bike helmets provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Chad Yohe from the Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club was in attendance providing boat safety instructions, examples and life jacket fittings; the McKean County Department of Health spoke about sun and swimming safety; the Bradford City Fire Department spoke about fire safety; and Pizza Napoli was present with their Brick Oven Pizza truck providing lunch until 1 p.m.
In addition to all of the safety information provided during this event, Mike Miller hosted a special presentation entitled, “Stomp Out Bullying,” at noon for all school-aged children in attendance.
For questions about Friday’s event or future events call Universal Primary Care at (814) 598-7492.