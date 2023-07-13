UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free, virtual yoga activity.
The activity is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s summer free trial period, during which youth throughout the state can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of online activities designed to be fun and interactive.
A session for children ages 5-7 — known as Cloverbuds in 4-H — will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. July 25. An event for participants ages 8-18 is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 25.
Yoga is a type of exercise that combines physical postures, or poses, with breathing to help strengthen and calm the body and mind. Organizers noted that practicing yoga builds strength, flexibility and confidence. The focus on breathing promotes relaxation and quiets the mind. As healthy living is a core component of the 4-H youth development program, this session is aimed helping youth and families achieve optimal physical, social and emotional well-being.
Participants should use a yoga mat for the session. If a yoga mat is unavailable, a blanket or towel can work as an alternative, although these surfaces may slide on carpet. Registrants should wear comfortable clothes suitable for movement, considering that they may bend over and get up and down from the floor. Participants should have water available to stay hydrated.
The registration deadline is July 24. More information about the Cloverbuds session is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/cloverbud-yoga.
Information about the general session can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/yoga.
Organizers noted that this opportunity allows youth and their families to try the 4-H program for free and determine if joining is the right decision for them. Participation in the trial does not automatically enroll youth in 4-H.