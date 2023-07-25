Seven Bradford students have won the LeRoy G. Erickson Memorial Scholarship for 2023. Established in 1960 by a Bradford banker for graduating seniors of Bradford Area High School, the four-year scholarships can also be sought for vocational 1, 2, or 3-year programs.
LeRoy Erickson himself graduated from Bradford High School in 1930 and from the University of Pittsburgh in 1934. He worked in Bradford National Bank on Main Street (now PNC Bank) from his graduation until he died at the age of 50 as a vice president. He and his wife, Marcia Parkhurst Erickson Lorch, had no children and his estate provided for promising young local students to seek further education. Over just the last 30 years, Erickson’s trust, administered by PNC Bank, has paid out $1,467,247.39, for an average annual disbursement of $47,330.
The seven winners for 2023 are Brendan Confer, attending SUNY — Alfred State College as a CNC machining and manufacturing major; Amber Eschrich, a communications major at University of Pittsburgh; Audrey Kemick, an art education major at Pennsylvania Western University–Edinboro; Tylin Hillyard, a pre-med major at Duquesne University; Angelina Lonzi, a marketing major at Kent State University; Kylee Philips, a marketing major at Penn State Erie The Behrend College; and Robert Schwind, a business management major at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
These students can re-apply each year until the completion of their undergraduate college program. Last year, the average payment to each newly applying or re-applying student was $3,223.09
The selection committee encourages Bradford Area High School seniors to consider applying for an Erickson scholarship, one of the most generous that is available locally. Information about the LeRoy G. Erickson Memorial Scholarship is available in the high school counselor office and also on the Scholarship America website https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/leroyericksonmemorial/