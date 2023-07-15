On June 15, Abbie Strait of Troop 512 earned Eagle Scout status — the highest achievement/rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program.
On October 11, 2017, Boy Scouts of America announced they would begin a program to include girls in the Boy Scout program beginning in 2019.
Abbie has been a member of Troop 512 since 2019 and dedicated to earning her Eagle Scout status from the very beginning.
Once a Scout becomes an Eagle, they can receive one Eagle palm for every five extra merit badges they earn. So far, Abbie has earned 3 of these Eagle Palms.
A ‘must see’ is Abbie’s Eagle Scout project, which can be found on top of ‘Old Baldy’ in Duke Center. The project was created in memory of Richie Price, a Scout Master for Troop 413. This scenic point of interest/photo op is for the whole community to enjoy (including UTV and ATV riders).
Abbie is the daughter of Tom and Suzanne Strait from Duke Center. She is a 2023 Otto-Eldred graduate and is currently attending Triangle Tech-DuBois for welding. Abbie is also a member of the Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department. She is passionate about volunteering and helping others in need.