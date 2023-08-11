The late Fran De Lancey always had a joke to tell, and a little grin that those who knew him meant he was up to something.
At this year’s 117th McKean County Fair, De Lancey’s fellow board members are honoring him with his picture on the fair’s commemorative Zippo lighter — complete with his grin and his camera, which he wielded for decades, covering Smethport and, of course, the fair for The Bradford Era.
“We already sold out of that lighter,” said board member Judy Church, De Lancey’s longtime best friend. “That was a limited edition. We had 117 made because this is our 117th fair. We sold out on Monday.”
And the fair doesn’t start until Sunday.
“We have ordered another batch,” Church said, “but it will have a different picture of Fran on it. We’ve already got a list of people who want this lighter.”
De Lancey had lung cancer, and died at the home of his son, Andy, in Pittsburgh in May of 2022. Before he passed, he learned that the board intended to honor him.
“Before Dad passed, we had a Zoom call with family and friends. John Berne told Dad that he would be on the lighter. He teared up a little and was very appreciative,” Andy De Lancey said. “Dad loved Fair week. He enjoyed the interaction with all those he crossed paths with.”
Fran De Lancey was a life member of the fair board, and his absence is missed. Just a few weeks ago, Berne passed away. The loss of both longtime members is being felt during preparations this year, Church said.
“This is our first year without John,” she said. “I’m trying to make a list of all the things he did. Last year I did that for Fran.”
And she learned that the two men did a lot of things that no one really knew about, like picking up trash and organizing so many things.
The fair’s opening ceremonies will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. on the Fran De Lancey Memorial Mini Stage.
Referring to De Lancey, Church said, “He was a big part of the fair and he loved it. He loved the fair and he loved the people. He knew so many people, he loved seeing them having fun at the fair.
“I might say the same thing with John Berne,” she added. “We miss them.”
For the second round of fair lighters, call the fair office at (814) 887-5361 to reserve one.