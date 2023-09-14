ULYSSES — Put on your flannel and head on over to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum at 4 p.m. Saturday for an evening of lumberjack competitions, craft beer, live music, food, and fun.
Watch as up to 15 semi-professional lumberjacks compete in six different events for cash prizes, as administered by members of the Pennsylvania Professional Lumberjack Organization. Logyard Brewing of Kane, will be on-site to provide a variety of their canned craft beers for attendees. Live music will be performed by The Hey!Makers, and two local eateries — Out of the Box Stellar Food and Cream ‘n Sugar — will be serving food. Try your hand at using a 2-person crosscut saw or throw some axes at the museum’s new ax throwing range.
Tickets to the event provide access to the museum and all event activities listed. Each ticket holder will also be provided with two tokens that are each redeemable for a 16oz can of beer from the selection of brews that Logyard Brewing brings to the event.
PALMA members are eligible for a discounted admission rate, but this event is not free as part of museum membership. The total number of tickets available will be limited, so don’t wait.
Pre-sale ends at 5 p.m. Friday or when all tickets have been sold. All pre-sale ticket sales for this event are non-transferable and non-refundable. Anyone purchasing tickets or attending the event must be 21 or over.
The museum will be open for regular visitation on Saturday, but will close at 3 p.m. Doors will open for event attendees at 3:30 p.m. All attendees are expected to leave the site promptly at 7 p.m, following the conclusion of the lumberjack competition; staff will need time to clean up and get home.
Attendees are encouraged to bring portable seating with them (i.e. lawn/folding/camp chairs, a blanket, etc.). A limited number of picnic tables in the lumberjack spectator area will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The lumberjack competition arena and competitor staging area will be roped-off from the rest of the museum grounds. Attendees are not allowed beyond the ropes and must keep-out of these areas.