MOUNT JEWETT — A wellness walk will be held at noon today at Kinzua Bridge State Park.
Join park staff for a relaxing walk around the main park area and view the flora and fauna of the park. Meet in front of the visitors center.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, birding from the bridge will be held, with a brief talk on “how to use binoculars” before heading out to the bridge.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, join Tom Keller, Pennsylvania Game Commission furbearer biologist, for a program on the American Marten.
At noon on Aug. 12, an archery program will be held where participants can practice archery skills in a safe and fun environment. Among the topics covered will be the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows will be provided. The program is free and open to the public. Meet on the eastern side of the building.
At 4 a.m. on Aug. 13, join park staff for the Perseids Meteor Shower out on the bridge. The shower will peak that morning, so bring a chair or blanket to use, dress warmly, wear bug spray and bring a flashlight with a red lens or red cellophane. Phone use will be limited. Meet in front of the visitor center.
All of the programs are free and open to the public. Dress for the weather as all programs will be held outdoors. Anyone with questions should contact the park office at (814) 778-5467.