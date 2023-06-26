The quick work of Bradford City Fire Department limited the scope of damage caused by a fire at an unoccupied Walker Avenue home early Saturday morning.
At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor called in a structure fire at 27 Walker Ave. Bradford City Police arrived on scene first and reported a working fire with flames showing at the rear exterior porch of the one-story, unoccupied structure.
Capt. J.D. Tehle arrived on scene at 2:56 a.m. and requested a second alarm, bringing in off-duty firefighters and Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department. City firefighters made a quick hit on the fire as it began to spread to the rear of an occupied home on Jackson Avenue, saving that home. “It did a bit of damage but didn’t get into the house,” said Lt. Cathy Mealy.
Fire damage to the Walker Avenue house was limited to the rear of the building.
Fire crews returned to the station at 4:20 a.m.
Mealy said the Walker Avenue home was vacant at the time of the blaze, as it was under renovation and had some construction items inside.
“The guys were able to get there and put it out quickly,” Mealy said.
Mealy said the fire is under investigation, with Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the BCFD Fire Investigation Unit assisting.
This is the sixth fire in as many weeks, but Fire Chief Eric Taylor has attempted to allay a concerned public by making clear the fires have been unrelated. “We have no evidence at this time to believe we have an arsonist connected to these house fires,” he said in a statement last week. Three fires have been ruled accidental, while two others and now this one remain under investigation.
“We’re having an extremely dry season,” Mealy said. Recently the fire department was dispatched to a wildfire at 2 a.m. — that seldom happens because dew usually coats the grass and prevents such a thing.
“It was so dry, grass was able to burn at 2 in the morning,” she said.
The recent spate of fires, even though causes for several were identified, have set off massive public speculation, especially on social media.
What can people do during this time to help diminish their own fears? Mealy had several suggestions, including using this time — when everyone is talking about and thinking about the house fires — to make some safety plans for their own homes.
Smoke detectors, heat detectors and watching out for neighbors are important steps for anyone, all the time.
“Invest in a fire safe” for important documents, she said. “Make sure a family member has a backup set of keys to vehicles. Don’t have cords or outlets overloaded.”
In schools, children learn evacuation plans and where to meet once outside. Do the same thing at home, with the whole family.
Make sure walkways through the house are clear, and there are no piles of anything that could cause a hazard if people needed to get out of the house quickly. “Clutter is not your friend when it comes to getting out.
“Things like not having extension cords under rugs where you are walking on them. Don’t leave candles unattended. Sleeping with your bedroom door closed,” she said.
Mealy explained that closing doors actually cuts off the air flow to fire, which buys you time to get out.
And it’s very important to just pay attention, she said. “People taking care of themselves and looking out for neighbors makes a difference. Be vigilant every day.”
If you have questions, speak up. If you hear or see something concerning, reach out to the police. And of course, in case of emergency, call 911.
Mealy mentioned the hard work of the firemen, the support of the mutual aid departments and the support of the community and businesses while the department has been so busy.
“Bradford has really stepped up and supported people. That’s really encouraging,” she said. “It’s pretty awesome.”