OLEAN, N.Y. — Recent area graduates received scholarships managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for students pursuing a degree in business-related areas of study.
Drew Evens received the Daniel McCarthy Scholarship. The scholarship, given through the generosity of the Catherine M. Cridler Trust, honors McCarthy, one of Olean Business Institute’s founders. The scholarship is available to graduating and continuing college students pursuing a business degree. Evens, from Port Allegany (Pa.) High School, received $1,000 awards.
Evens plans to study business finance at PennWest University Clarion.
Allegany-Limestone Central School’s Isabella Baldwin received the Two Joes Scholarship for $500.
This fund supports an annual scholarship in the name of community-minded businessmen Joe Sgro and Joe DeRose for a Cattaraugus County student interested in pursuing a degree in technology, marketing, communications, business or a related field.
Baldwin intends to study sports marketing management at the University of South Carolina.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.