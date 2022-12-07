GREENSBURG — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is accepting projects for the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program, a recognition program for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, who complete a project specific to their grade level. Kids can participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, home-schools, scout troops, 4-H clubs, environmental clubs or other organized groups.
The Litter Hawk Youth Award Program is a way for kids to share their hope, optimism and concerns about litter and inspire others to care for their communities through art, words or video. In response to Pennsylvania’s new anti-littering education campaign, PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters, the theme is: Show Us How Every Litter Bit Matters to You. Projects include:
Grades Kindergarten through 4 — Poster
Grades 5 and 6 – Essay or video
Two entries will be selected as winners in each grade level. First place will receive a $50 gift card. First runner-up will receive $25 gift card. All participants will be recognized with certificates. The deadline to participate is Jan. 31, 2023. Winners will be announced in April in time for Earth Day celebrations.
“We wanted to help bring awareness to the state’s new anti-littering campaign by incorporating it into this years’ Litter Hawk theme and have students show us and tell us how every piece of trash matters when keeping our neighborhoods clean and beautiful! Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful believes that engaging youth in protecting the environment not only creates a direct impact on changing behaviors and attitudes, but also influences their friends and families,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are all responsible for keeping our communities clean and beautiful. This program provides a fun and easy way for students to illustrate respect for the environment and their community.”