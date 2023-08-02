ERIE — The Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement of the Pennsylvania State Police has issued the following college enforcement and public awareness initiative for the fall semester of 2023 for colleges, universities and surrounding areas in Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, McKean, Venango and Warren counties.
As another fall semester begins at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities, Liquor Enforcement Officers from the PSP, BLCE will team up with both local and state police to target alcohol-related crimes on and around campuses across the Commonwealth. Additionally, the bureau will offer educational and enforcement assistance to campus administrators and enforcement authorities to aid their own efforts to reduce the underage consumption of alcohol and preempt alcohol-related problems at their institutions. Officers will also meet with liquor licensees in college and university areas to promote awareness, improve relations and reinforce their important role in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and other violations. The bureau will also investigate the use and manufacture of fraudulent identification (fake IDs).
State laws regarding the unlawful purchase, possession, consumption or distribution of alcohol will be aggressively enforced. Any person younger than 21 found in possession of, or consuming, alcoholic beverages will be cited. Violations for summary offense and first-time convictions will result in a fine of as much as $500 and/or a term of imprisonment of up to 90 days. Fines increase to $1,000 for subsequent convictions. Entry to an ARD or any pre-adjudication program is equivalent to a conviction.
The bureau’s initiative will also target those who provide alcohol to minors. Every effort will be made to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone furnishing alcoholic beverages to anyone younger than 21. Everyone – including parents – caught supplying alcohol to a minor will be charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, a third-degree misdemeanor. Penalties for a first offense include a fine of as much as $1,000 per minor and/or a term of imprisonment of up to a year. Fines for a second or subsequent offense increase to $2,500. Anyone charged with this offense will be fingerprinted and photographed as part of the arrest process, and made part of a permanent criminal history.
The (888) Under21 hotline (888-863-3721) can be used to report underage drinking or planned events, establishments serving underage individuals or individuals known to purchase alcohol for underage individuals.
Contact District Office Commander Sgt. William F. Stuckey at (814) 217-0001 during normal business hours with questions.