Across the region, summer is still in full swing — at least for the next week or so. Libraries throughout the area have a lot of offerings left for August and much more coming in September. By the way, did you know that September is National Library Card Sign Up Month? See what your local library is doing for this special time of year below.
The Bradford Area Public Library will offer The Hidden Tolls of Dementia, an in-person virtual webinar in the library’s community room at 1 p.m. Monday. No registration is required for this program, which is part of the Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania webinar series.
Don Hazzard, of the Seneca Nation Wolf Clan, will present Saturday. Youth in the area are invited to learn about Native American culture including some of the animal tales that have been handed down through countless generations of his family. Those who attend will also have an opportunity to make a dreamcatcher. Registration for this program is required. Simply call (814) 362-6527 or email program@bradfordlibrary.org to reserve a space.
Stay tuned for more details about an evening with local author and former professor, Judy Hopkins, who will be at the library at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to talk about her debut novel, “Babe in the Woods.”
In September, BAPL will continue to offer Tech Tutor on Tuesdays throughout the month, which is a popular program for people who enjoy one-on-one time while having their tech questions answered, especially those concerning basic computer operations. The library will also bring back the Tech Connect program, which features group instruction in a variety of tech-related topics. These courses will be offered in the afternoon.
A little further in the future, but still worth sharing, the library is actively seeking craft vendors for its Second Annual “Fall for Your Library” craft fair to be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. Visit the library website at bradfordlibrary.org for a copy of the registration form.
And, lastly from the Bradford location, the library received word earlier this summer that another of its in-house-created virtual programs, “Discover the Future of AI and Creative Expression,” was selected for the second year in a row for inclusion in the PA Forward Niche Academy. The library was awarded $1,000 for each selection. Last year, its first virtual program, “Side Hustle,” was also honored. To view the library’s virtual content, 123 videos created and edited by Janelle Nolan, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh7bNq_6yQI3
fq2c8mFoLzg
The Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport’s regular story hour, for preschoolers and home schooled students, resumes on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 6.
All ages are invited at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to the “Chalk the Walk” event.
And, the library announced, the September footstomp will serve beef on weck with sides and dessert, all for just $10 per dinner. Orders are due by Sept. 13 by calling (814) 887-9262 or stopping into the library. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
Each new Hamlin Library patron who signs up for a library card in September will be entered into a prize drawing. Check with the library for more information.
In Port Allegany, the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will host the Bloodmobile from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Appointments are still available for donors who are over 16 years of age and have parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not received tattoos or piercings in the past three months and are in generally good health. To make an appointment, call (814) 456-4206. The Pizza Napoli food truck will be on site from 10:30 a.m. until sold out.
Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium has a ton of stuff planned for the fall starting with a booth at Emporium’s Super Saturday event Aug. 26, including a used book sale at the library and the following at its table along Main Street: On-site library card registration with the proper ID; four basket raffles with themes of Bad Guys Series, Pokemon, Teen Romance, and Dolly Parton; guess the banned book contest, open to all ages; kids-only claw machine guessing game with a small fee of $1 per guess; library summer reading shirts, bags, reading lights and bookworm plushies for sale; and the library’s youth S.T.E.M. backpacks.
The Young Adult Book Club and Adult Book Club registrations are open now through Sept. 16. The YA club, for ages 14 to 18, anticipates meeting the last Thursday of the month beginning Oct. 26.
In September the LEGO/Building Club will return, as will a new story hour for older children. And from Sept. 18 through Oct. 9 the library will host Harry Potter Wizarding Days with two special craft sessions: An Herbology 101 class where participants can make Mandrakes, and a Potion Making 101 class. Also, Sept. 30 the library will close early for a special Percy Jackson-themed Scavenger Hunt.
Sept. 25 through Oct. 13 anyone “caught” reading banned books will be entered in a raffle drawing to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Also in September, prizes will be offered to those who sign up for a new library card or who update an outdated card.
The library is currently seeking someone who can lead a Dungeons & Dragons Club for teens. If interested, reliable and able to pass a child safety clearance, contact the staff at (814) 486-8011.