ST. MARYS — In its 17th year, the Leadership Elk and Cameron program continues to use “community leaders of today to prepare the community leaders of tomorrow.” Applications for the 2023-24 are now being accepted.
Community Education Center Executive Director Kate Brock said there are now over 225 LEC alumni.
“Our alumni have gone on to be county commissioners, borough council members, nonprofit board presidents, mayors, and small business owners,” she said.
LEC incorporates many local businesses and organizations into its program through company tours, presentations and more.
“We try to go to places that participants would not normally get to see and experience,” said Brock.
This year alone, LEC participants have been to East Branch Dam to tour the control tower and watch the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stock fish, Brock said. Participants also went to the Elk County Courthouse and sat in the jury box, and visited the 911 center to watch dispatchers in action. Future leaders started one session at Elkland Search and Rescue, and ended at the City of St. Marys Police Department.
“We conducted a walking tour of historic homes in Ridgway,” Brock continued. “St. Marys Area High School hosted us and showed off the career and technical education programs.”
In April, the LEC program visited Domtar Corp. in Johnsonburg, and Embassy Pressed Metals in Emporium.
“Presenters come from all industries as well, including the president of Penn Highlands Elk, the solicitor for Elk County and the City of St. Marys, a panel of superintendents and school board members, a representative from the PA Wilds, and local historians,” Brock said.
A community leadership program, LEC “educates participants in the assets and challenges of the region, provides opportunities to network with current leaders and eventually sparks participation in local governments, nonprofits and other community groups,” Brock said.
Nonprofit organizations and public boards are always in need of volunteers, and there is always a need for informed residents running for elected offices.
“In the end, the skills we give them is learning how, who, what and where to go to be problem solvers and solution seekers. There are also elements of public speaking and interpersonal relations throughout the program,” she said.
LEC participants also come up with and engage in community initiatives as part of the program.
“There have been some amazing projects,” Brock said.
One LEC group raised $5,000 last year to have three wood carvings placed at trailheads in Elk and Cameron counties, the “Trail Head Tourism Project,” while another partnered with the American Legion to bring Hometown Heroes banners to the City of St. Marys.
To apply, visit https://communityedcenter.com/leadership-elk-cameron-lec/lec-application/.