Leadership Elk and Cameron

The Beautification group presents updates about their community project, “Seek and Learn,” at Health and Human Services Day, an initiative of the Leadership Elk and Cameron counties program.

 Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — Participants enrolled in the Leadership Elk and Cameron program provided updates on their community improvement projects on Health and Human Services Day on Jan. 11 and detailed their action plans going forward.

Open to those 18 years of age or older, LEC focuses on helping participants build community-based leadership skills, shaping civic-oriented leaders, offering tours of community organizations and businesses and other initiatives.

