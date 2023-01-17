ST. MARYS — Participants enrolled in the Leadership Elk and Cameron program provided updates on their community improvement projects on Health and Human Services Day on Jan. 11 and detailed their action plans going forward.
Open to those 18 years of age or older, LEC focuses on helping participants build community-based leadership skills, shaping civic-oriented leaders, offering tours of community organizations and businesses and other initiatives.
Their day began at the Elkland Search and Rescue in St. Marys with a presentation and tour of the facility by President Matt Young.
Next, the Population group was up first to present their community project action plan.
Shannon Gitterman was the speaker. The group also consists of members Courtney Fritz, Jen Wonderly, Joe Jacob and Jesse Schreiber.
Their project includes conducting a youth survey of junior and senior students in Elk and Cameron counties, ultimately asking how they feel their communities can be improved and what they plan to do in the future.
Gitterman said they have been working with the Johnsonburg Community Trust for this survey, asking area students what they enjoy doing for fun, where they are going to college, etc.
In Elk County, there were 143 responses, which showed that 69 percent of students who responded are going to college, 15 percent are going into trades, and some are unknown. There are 58 percent of students talking about leaving the area.
Cameron County schools just received the survey earlier this week, she noted, so these numbers are subject to change.
The hope is to have the survey completed by April, and have a “QR code” available for a local event held by the JCT, Gitterman said.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Rachel Barrett was the speaker for the following group, who’s project “Another Tomorrow” addresses the opioid crisis.
Other group members are Kacey McClain, Jodi Guisto and Katie Lenze.
Members have been working to establish relationships within the community, said Barrett, creating “pop-up safe spaces” that can distribute Narcan locally, if residents ever should need it. Narcan is used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.
Barrett added their goal is to also reduce some of the stigma around having Narcan, and addressing the opioid epidemic within the community.
Group members spoke to local business owners, she said, who would like to have Narcan on hand.
“We want to put this in the hands of people who can provide it to people in need,” she said.
Members are also partnering with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, as well as leaders of The Mecca-Mann Mission, Inc., an Elk County-based organization that focuses on drug overdose awareness, prevention and providing support to anyone who may be struggling.
Barrett said they are looking for locations in three communities that would allow the group to hold their project events this summer, where they hope to hand out “care kits,” consisting of items like Narcan, informational pamphlets and resources and if permitted, fentanyl testing strips.
Their mission, she stressed, is to help spread community awareness, and create a positive atmosphere around Narcan, which can help save lives and give the individual “Another Tomorrow.”
Community Education Center Education Program Manager Amy Goode suggested the group consider participating in a larger community event to gain more attention.
BEAUTIFICATION
All members of the Beautification group, Brandon Smith, Tyler Cuneo, Bryan Liton, Nikki Delhunty and Seth Weible, spoke about their project, Seek and Learn, which entails placing markers with fun and historical facts about Elk County around Benzinger Park.
Presenters said they are aiming for seven to 10 plaques, which will detail historical events that have happened within the community. The plan is to work with City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation to have these placed in Benzinger Park near the walking trail, if they are permitted to do so.
This project’s mission is to preserve local history, but also encourage people to get out and stay active. This is also a way to showcase what St. Marys parks have to offer.
Members are meeting with COSM Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider, as well as the St. Marys/Benzinger Township Historical Society, about this project in the near future.
The estimated cost of each plaque is $125-$150, members noted.
The group hopes to collect a lot of donations for these plaques, as the more donations that are received, the more plaques can be made.
They are also considering adding a “brochure” at Benzinger Park, providing information about where people can find out more about what is on the plaques.
The group will also be partnering with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, they said. The hope is that when the plaques are installed at Benzinger Park, media sources and city officials, etc., will be able to attend.
To wrap up the day, LEC participants also heard from local law enforcement, including the Elk County Sheriff’s Department, City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County District Attorney.