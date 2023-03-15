Christine Kuhar

Christine Kuhar will serve as acting assistant superintendent of the St. Marys Area School District.

ST. MARYS — Christine Kuhar has been approved as acting assistant superintendent of the St. Marys Area School District.

Kuhar, former South St. Marys Street Elementary School principal, will step into the assistant superintendent position on or before April 17. The appointment was approved by the the St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators earlier this week.

