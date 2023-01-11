KATS

Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) is refurbishing the maintenance area of the former Dresser-Rand facility in Wellsville, with plans for operations to begin in the spring.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — After sitting idle for nearly two years, the former Dresser-Rand facility in Wellsville will once more be home to a company with roots in the area's oil industry.

Kinley Construction Group of Arlington, Texas, announced that its newest division, Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS), is moving into the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing complex on Coats Street where it will provide service, maintenance and parts manufacturing for a wide range of industrial engines, equipment and components.

