SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Convicted killer Edward Kindt was released on parole in an undisclosed location in Dutchess County, about two hours north of New York City in the Hudson Valley.
Kindt was convicted in 2000 for the Mother’s Day 1999 rape and murder of Penny Brown, a registered nurse and midwife in Salamanca. She was on a jog with the family dogs on the Pennsy Trail not far from her home when she was attacked.
Kindt, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to nine years to life in prison and was up for parole every two years. He was granted parole on Feb. 17, according to the Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS).
State Sen. George Borrello (R-Sunset Bay) said he learned Kindt had been released in a call Thursday morning with Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the DOCCS.
“While I am glad he has not been released into the community where he caused so much pain, this sexual predator and murderer remains a threat to the safety of all New Yorkers and should be spending the rest of his natural life behind bars,” Borrello said.
The city of Poughkeepsie, the county seat of Dutchess County, is a roughly 320-mile drive from Salamanca, near the state’s southeast border with Connecticut.
The DOCCS had initially planned to release Kindt in the Chautauqua County town of Westfield Wednesday. Thomas Mailey, Director of Public Information for DOCCS, said Kindt remained incarcerated while work continued on completing his community preparation.
“When this is completed, including approving his housing, Mr. Kindt will be released to Community Supervision,” Mailey said Wednesday.
The Times Herald requested information on Kindt’s release, including if there were any conditions or requirements for his parole such as ongoing counseling, but the DOCCS did not disclose further details.
There was also a chance Cattaraugus County would have been Kindt’s home upon release.
Jeff Miles, an Olean resident who owns the New Lantern Motel west of Allegany, told the Olean Common Council Tuesday that his business received a reservation from the state parole board with an expected arrival date of Wednesday.
“I’m not allowing that person to come here,” Miles said, adding he contacted the state and declined the reservation. “They gave us a little bit of an attitude, but it is what it is.”