The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors. There are three locations set up next week across the area for donors to schedule an appointment.
Monday, June 12, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Smethport Fire Hall located at 109 S. Nelson St. in Smethport. To make an appointment, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=SmethportFD
Tuesday, June 13, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the Large Activity Room of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 54 East Corydon St., Bradford. Make an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=presby
And on Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hall of the Johnsonburg Senior Center, located at 430 Center St., Johnsonburg. Appointments for this drive can be made at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=paper
Blood donations are critically important. There is an immediate need for donors. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients, according to their website.
Those who donate in June will receive a $10 gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a laser wireless projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless fire pit, Adirondack chair set with four chairs and two tables and a movie night snack package.