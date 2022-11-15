Cigarette butt recycling

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is teaming up with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to implement the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program at 14 state welcome centers in 2022-2023

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to implement the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program (CLPP) at 14 state welcome centers in 2022-2023.

The program hopes to raise awareness to travelers about the issue of proper cigarette butt disposal using messaging and marketing campaigns and placing ash receptacles at entrances to rest stop buildings. The effectiveness of the program will be measured by comparing a pre and post program scan or physical count of cigarette butts and other tobacco products.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos