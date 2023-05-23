A Kane man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly possessing more than 440 images of child pornography.
Trey Howe, 19, of 513 Park Ave., Kane, is charged with 338 counts of possession of child pornography involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 108 counts of possession of child pornography involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Robert Whyel of the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Task Force investigated Cybertips received from Snapchat and Dropbox that someone had loaded child pornography to their infrastructure. The information traced back to Howe. When police obtained a search warrant and went to his residence, he told them he “became curious in (child porn) for a short time last year and would search for it at his residence, later saving it to his Snapchat and Dropbox accounts. The material later became unappealing and he ceased searching for it,” the criminal complaint stated.
Multiple items were seized from the house and later examined. Two devices belonging to Howe were reviewed and found to contain 327 child pornography files involving indecent contact and 107 files involving nudity. In total, police found 338 files with indecent contact and 108 with nudity, the complaint stated.
Howe was arraigned Monday before District Judge David Engman and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in Central Court on June 1.