KANE — Bob Baron, owner and operator of the Kane Greenhouse, and Janet Bard, president of the Kane Garden Club are planning a Container Party on Saturday, April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.
One might ask, what is a container party? Folks simply supply a planting vessel such as a pot, an unusual vessel, even an old basket or something new with a little age. It must be clean, and it needs to have a drain hole. Baron and his knowledgeable staff will supply the filler, spiller and thriller to fill the container brought.
The growing season is short and they want to help people get a jump on it.
On Saturday, April 22, there will be two parties, one from 10 a.m. until noon and the second from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kane Greenhouse at 46 Birch St. Baron and his staff will help attendees choose suitable plants for the filler: geraniums, begonias, petunias in many shades of red, pink, shrimp, peachy colors, white and even purple, yellow and blue.
What’s the thriller to be added to the containers? It’s a spike or red fern grass. This is a tall plant to focus the eye and center each planter.
The spiller — is a plant that hangs down: a vinca or ivy that hangs below the rim of the container.
The Kane Garden Club will provide light refreshments. It’s a chance to make new friends, have fun improving your gardening skills and enjoy a snack.
The cost for a small planter, 12” square or round, is $38. Large planters, 15” to 20” are $58 and free drawings will be included for those attending. Make a reservation or two by sending a check made out to Kane Garden Club to Bonnie Drost at 102 Grandview Rd, Kane, PA 16735.
For questions or more information call Janet Bard at (814) 837-9379.