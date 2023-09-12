KANE — The Kane High School Alumni Memorial Award (KHAMSA), in memory and in honor of the alumni of Kane Area High School, distributed two $3,000 scholarships to MacKenzie Blankenship and Jacob Troutman.
Blankenship, attending Saint Francis University, plans to become a Physician’s Assistant. Troutman plans to study wildlife and fisheries science at Penn State Altoona Campus.
The scholarship is awarded to any Kane High School graduated student who is enrolled in post-secondary education, demonstrates promise of academic success and is active in their school and community. The fund has been awarding scholarships since 1985 and has distributed well over $175,000. The award was administered by the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) this year.
The McKean County Community Foundation Board extends their gratitude to the Kane High School Alumni Awards Committee who have seen a need to support the youth of today, while honoring the memory of all those who have gone before us. The McKean County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies.
If you have questions about the Foundation, supporting the KHAMSA Fund or are interested in establishing a fund in honor or in memory of a loved one, contact them at (814) 834-2125 or check out the website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org.