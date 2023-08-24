JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) awarded $14,225 in grants from the Johnsonburg Area Endowment Fund toward several community projects.
This is the second year that the endowed fund has awarded grant dollars to eligible organizations, schools and religious groups that benefit residents of Johnsonburg Area School District.
From this year’s distribution, grants were awarded to Helping Hands Food Pantry to assist with purchases, Johnsonburg Area School District for select teachers to attend an educational technology expo and conference, Johnsonburg Senior Citizens Club for basement doors, Johnsonburg Borough for public trash cans downtown, Johnsonburg Community Trust for new bay window roofs, and the Johnsonburg Fire Department for saws and other equipment.
The Johnsonburg Area Endowment Fund has awarded more than $28,000 since its establishment in 2021. This endowment was created by the sale of Johnsonburg Community TV Co., with the intention of helping district residents.
The Elk County Community Foundation oversees multiple granting cycles throughout the year. For more information about grant opportunities or establishing a fund through ECCF, visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org. Contact the office at (814) 834-2125.
The Elk County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, is a non-profit grant-making organization dedicated to improving lives in the area by partnering with donors to help them meet their charitable goals.