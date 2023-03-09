Sabina and the Septet

Les Sabina and Kenny Crane (from left) return to St. Bonaventure University’s Rathskeller with Les Sabina and the Septet on Tuesday, March 21.

 Danny Bush

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Les Sabina and the Septet, a collection of some of the best jazz musicians in Western New York, will perform at St. Bonaventure University’s Rathskeller at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in a return of their popular Jazz ’n’ Wings program.

The performance of contemporary jazz, with a complimentary side order of hot chicken wings, is free and open to the campus community and the public.

