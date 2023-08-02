COUDERSPORT — Managing large sets of numbers, names, dates, or other pieces of information? If so, then knowing how to create worksheets to manage, store, organize, and even analyze this information is essential. Excel, Microsoft’s powerful spreadsheet software, is the most widely used program for these tasks, and most workplaces want new employees to have a basic understanding of Microsoft Excel.
Introduction to Excel will introduce participants to the program’s basic functions and uses. Where they will learn a number of shortcuts for setting up worksheets quickly and efficiently and will get tips on sorting and analyzing data. By the time they are done, they will know how to use this important tool.
In Intermediate Excel, participants will take a deeper dive into Excel’s capabilities, including learning about data analysis tools and how to create macros that allow the manipulation of data and eliminate repetitive tasks. For those who utilize Excel regularly and want to learn more advanced functions in this powerful software, this class is for them.
These classes, taught by Ron Keeney, professor in the Computer Science Department at Alfred State College of Technology, are scheduled for Thursdays, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, respectively, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.
The cost for each class is $59 per person. Register is required. Visit www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or call (814) 274-4877.
Another program, Effective Coaching Skills helps participants think for themselves, suggest solutions versus complain about problems, and take responsibility for their actions. Leaders often think they are coaching but what they are really doing is giving orders and/or doing the work for the team. Helping the team stay focused, productive and motivated is as important for them as it is for the leader.
This interactive session will provide a structure to get participants started on a path of effective coaching, a model to do skill transfers that stick and activities to practice what is learned. Leaders recognize the benefits of a growth mindset, and the insight tool measures their general orientation to how they view other’s potential to grow.
In this workshop, learn how to recognize and nurture the potential within others to grow and change; build a coaching relationship based on trust; guide, inspire, support and empower in the moment; and ask questions, connect at a human level and energize into action. The class, led by Molly Reichard, Culture Development and training specialist, NWIRC, will take place on Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.
The cost is $299/person. For more information or to register, visit www.nwirc.org/events, email rkeller@nwirc.org or call (814) 217-6068.
The ServSafe Food Safety Certification program is a program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation. The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers, and other food concessions (organizations or businesses that sell or prepare food on a regular basis).
This course, taught by Rick Kralj, Penn State Educator, is scheduled for Mondays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. The cost is $185/person. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 18. To register, call (877) 489-1398 or go to http://extension.psu.edu/food-safety/serv-safe.