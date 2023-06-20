HARRISBURG — Earlier this week, Insight PA Cyber Charter School, an online K-12 public school serving students throughout the state, celebrated its Class of 2023 with a prom and graduation ceremony to launch students into their continued educational and professional careers.
Insight PA graduated 332 students from across the Commonwealth. Class members have plans to attend colleges and universities across Pennsylvania and around the country, including Penn State University, Temple University, Hampton University and The College of Charleston. Other students will be entering into military service or moving directly into employment, bolstered by the technical skills and hands-on experience they received through Insight PA’s Career and Technical Education Program.
Graduates include Karli Caskey and Sara Nicklas of Elk County, and Joshua Jackson of McKean County.