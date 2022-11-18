District Attorney Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The state House announced Friday the three lawmakers who will serve as prosecution managers for the impeachment trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, which is expected to begin later this month in the state Senate.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, named a three-member trial team of House members who are also attorneys: Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/ Butler, Craig Williams, R-Delaware/Chester, and Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia.

