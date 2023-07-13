For nearly a week federal, state, and local authorities have been on a multiple state manhunt for an escaped inmate from the Warren County Jail, Michael C. Burham. More than 200 officers are combing the forest and rural areas that make up northwestern Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York.
Officials advise locals to remain vigilant in keeping their cars and homes locked, as well as watching their surroundings for anything out of the ordinary. They encourage the public to call the command post at (717) 265-9650 to report any information or sightings.
Burham is believed to be armed at this time. He is reportedly extremely dangerous. Authorities caution the public to not approach or take action, but to call 911 or the tip line.
According to the criminal complaint from Warren County, Burham was arrested in South Carolina after kidnapping David and Jessica Anundson from their Sheffield home at gunpoint. The complaint states that “it is also believed Burham was staying on the property or nearby and had been watching the residence (of the couple) for approximately one week…multiple items, to include a plastic tarp, camouflage clothing, water bottles not belonging to the victims were located in close proximity to the residence.”
The vehicle, belonging to the kidnapped couple, was found near a cemetery in South Carolina. Reports indicate that Burham had written a note to his father and left it in the vehicle: “Hey Dad, I’m safe for Now. Just left the area. Sorry for all the problems I caused the family. I quit drinking since May 10th. I’m not sorry for what I Did, however I do feel Terrible about the children,” the note read. He was captured four days after the car was found, on May 24.
The Anundsons were able to identify Burham based on recent media reports, the complaint stated. “(He was) wanted for questioning related to a homicide and arson by the City of Jamestown Police Department (NY), as well as conversations they had with him while being held at gunpoint.”
Prior to kidnapping the Sheffield couple, Burham was and still is the primary suspect in the shooting death of Kala Hodgkin. She was killed on May 11 in Jamestown, N.Y. Hodgkin was the mother of Burham’s daughter. Shortly after Hodgkin’s murder, Burham allegedly set fire to a vehicle belonging to his son’s mother.
After his capture in South Carolina, he was taken to Jamestown before being extradited to Warren to face kidnapping and other charges. Days after his incarceration in Warren, he escaped by climbing atop some exercise equipment, onto a roof, and shimmying down bed sheets that were tied together.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, who has been the spokesperson in the latest search, has been telling the public that authorities believe Burham is still in the area, has stockpiles of supplies, and has based his opinion on the items found in recent days. Bivens has also stated he believes Burham has assistance but offered a stern warning that anyone helping the escapee will face prosecution.
Burham has a Facebook account that he has posted to recently. His About section states, “I like to have fun and am not afraid to make an ass of myself :) I can be hyper and extremely random at times. I have a son … that I love very much. I live in the county, 52 acres and a big beautiful pond in the back yard (sic). Anything else you would like to know just ask…,” while his favorite quote is: From The Joker, “Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it. You know, I just… do things.”
It is hard to fathom what happened to turn Burham, a father, brother, former reservist and former JCC Dean’s List student, into the alleged criminal he is today.
Friends and others have been leaving comments for Burham. One in particular summed up what many others were saying, urging Burham to turn himself in.
“I think if there is a good left in you, you should let your daughter have closure, turn yourself in, at least let her see your face and look into her eyes and tell her why she will no longer have a mom …. You always told me to face my actions and be a man... I think it is your turn bud. I cannot forgive you for doing what you did, because Kala became family to me... you were family... keyword... were....”
Bivens said more recently, “I’m not a big believer in coincidences. Just prior to the escape, there was a drone flying in that area. It could be that there is a perfectly innocent and reasonable explanation. It could also be that it was somehow connected to his escape. We intend to find out more about that.”
And, he had a message for Burham, “We’re not simply going to walk away. We’re not going away. We absolutely will be incarcerating you again. It’s only a matter of time.”