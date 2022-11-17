Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted along mostly partisan lines Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a seldom-used legislative power that sets up a trial of Krasner in the state Senate.

As they have since the effort to impeach Krasner began earlier this year, Republicans cited an increase in crime in Philadelphia and argued that Krasner’s progressive criminal justice strategies were the proximate cause.

