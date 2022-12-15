KERSEY — For the third year, participants are again helping to light up the Elk County Fairgrounds during the holiday season.
Holiday Lights at the Fair, an initiative of the Elk County Fair and Elk County Salvation Army Service Center that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a way for community members and families to view some holiday cheer from their vehicles.
The drive-thru event will take place at the fairgrounds in Kersey 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Attendees can also vote for their favorite display throughout the event.
The 2021 display featured 12 festive displays created by local organizations, businesses and individuals, said said fair board treasurer Rita Gerber.
As of Thursday at least 10 participants had signed up for 2022.
“We decided not to charge for set up this year,” Gerber said. “The winner of the ‘Best Light Display’ will have their business or name displayed at the fair.”
There will also be a mailbox for children to put their “letters to Santa” in, Gerber noted.