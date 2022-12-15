Holiday lights at Elk County Fairgrounds

Holiday Lights at the Fair runs through Dec. 23 at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.

 Provided

KERSEY — For the third year, participants are again helping to light up the Elk County Fairgrounds during the holiday season.

Holiday Lights at the Fair, an initiative of the Elk County Fair and Elk County Salvation Army Service Center that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a way for community members and families to view some holiday cheer from their vehicles.

