This year, the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center will host its annual giving tree to bring some Christmas cheer to the residents at the Pavilion.
Each tag on the giving tree will have a number and gender which represents a resident at the Pavilion. The tree and tags are located in the front lobby of BRMC. The program is open to anyone in the community wishing to take part in this event.
After acquiring a tag from the giving tree, participants can obtain a gift. All gifts are requested to be wrapped and returned to the activities room on the first floor of the Pavilion by Monday, Dec. 19.
“The annual giving tree is a great Christmas tradition that we hold each year for the Pavilion,” said Dave Monroe, chief administrative officer, BRMC. “Our employees get very involved with the event every year and it’s also an amazing way for the community to give back to our residents and spread some Christmas cheer.”
The Pavilion is the five-star rated facility, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, located at BRMC. The facility specializes in skilled nursing care for both short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. Referrals can be made by calling (814) 362-8293.