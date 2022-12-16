Giving tree

Pavilion hospitality aides, Kelsey Deming and Cambria Race, dress the giving tree with tags representing current residents at the Pavilion.

 Photo provided

This year, the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center will host its annual giving tree to bring some Christmas cheer to the residents at the Pavilion.

Each tag on the giving tree will have a number and gender which represents a resident at the Pavilion. The tree and tags are located in the front lobby of BRMC. The program is open to anyone in the community wishing to take part in this event.

