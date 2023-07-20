The visual celebration of Growing Together — a life-enhancing collaboration between the Elk County Council on the Arts and the Continuing Care Retirement Community of Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. with teaching artist Julie Mader.
The artists of Bradford Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge are delighted to invite the public to view 250 of their favorite works currently on display in the KOA Gallery located in the Blaisdell Hall on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus. The public is encouraged to come enjoy the artwork and meet some of the artists in person at the exhibition opening on Thursday, July 20th 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This positive-aging program offers resident-centered art experiences which serve as a platform for life-long learning, creative expression and increased social interaction.
The overarching theme of flowers during the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts long term residency offered an area of interest which engaged age-experienced residents while promoting lifetime learning. Art projects melded with lessons introducing the biology and rich history of flowers and Floriography. During the past 10 months, through hands-on art-making participants have discovered unexpected ways to appreciate nature as they developed skill sets related to observation, drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpting.
This program was supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In addition to program support provided by the Elk County Council on the Arts, Pitt-Bradford was an additional sponsor and is home to the exhibition from July 20 through August 18. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.