For those who have ever played the beloved children’s racing game, Candy Land, the George G. Blaisdell Elementary School’s seventh annual Leadership Day on Friday held a “magical” path to sweet surprises which showcased the many ways the youngest scholars of our area have been learning to be leaders.
Parents and community leaders were invited to GGB Friday at 10 a.m. to spend the day with the students to learn about Leader in Me program’s eight habits, which have aided them along their academic journey to exemplify their own personal leadership skills.
“I’m just super proud of all the kids,” said GGB Assistant Principal Wes Lohrman, about the amount of work the children put in to get the decorations and school prepared for the community’s visit. “These kids have put a lot of time into preparing. They came up with the plan, and while adults helped hang things up, everything else was accomplished by the students.”
Students began the day practicing schoolwide leadership roles Friday, with students taking charge of items such as the morning announcements, the Birthday Brigade, Welcome Wagon and Nurse Helper. Once attendees for their Leadership Day celebrations began to arrive, students welcomed them by holding the door open, greeting them upon arrival and assigning folders and information about the day ahead to all those visiting. Community members and parents were guided to the auditorium by a student leader where they were seated for a welcome message at 10 a.m. by the Master of Ceremonies Brecken Placer before Emma Mathias, Arianna Tyler and Ryla Holzwarth sang the Star Spangled Banner and Kaylie Schwab provided the Pledge of Allegiance.
Audience members were then treated to an introduction of GGB and the Leader in Me’s eight habits by students Gehrig Labella, Kennedy McGinnis, Levi Trotter, Lillian Schine, Addelyn Westlake, Izzy Vinelli, Sahara Campbell, Silas Meyer, Willow Switzer and Autumn Walker. GGB’s eight habits include: Be Proactive; Begin with the End in Mind; Put First Things First (meaning work first then play); Think Win-Win; Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood; Synergize; Sharpen the Saw; and Find Your Voice. The Bradford Area School District added the eighth habit to the list of the first seven, which were provided by the Leader in Me program. For more information about the first seven habits and the Leader in Me program, visit https://www.leaderinme.org/.
“The addition of the seven habits over time in this building has really started to teach skills to our students that are going to be useful not only just in the rest of their educational career but also as they move forward into college and professional careers,” explained Lohrman.
Expanding upon their definitions provided of the seven habits, GGB students in Mrs. Lewis’ and Ms. Kemick’s second grade classes sang “The Leader in Me” song for visitors on Friday before they were split into groups and offered student-led tours of the school, a classroom visit, Leadership Binder presentations and a showcase of works accomplished. Visitors then gathered back in the auditorium to participate in the Leadership Question and Answer Panel with Mistress of Ceremonies Nora Werlau and students: Audrey Zimbardi; Gino Vinelli; Averee Martin; and Liam Childs. Participating staff members included Nikki Lohrman, Marty Cummins and Carla Gigliotti. Administrators who participated in the panel included Lohrman and Erin Waugaman. Parent participants of the panel Friday included Megan Preston and Jackie Carlson.
To close the Question and Answer Panel, Mrs. Lohrman’s class took to the stage to perform GGB’s Alma Mater.
“All schools in the Bradford Area School District are now part of the Leader in Me program so these [habits] will continue to develop and grow,” explained Lohrman, concerning the importance of the eight habits and the Leader in Me program. “Hopefully the skills and talents that our students are able to showcase grow with them and are useful for them as they become young leaders in our community.”