It’s Mashed Potato Time! The Street Dreams Car Club will host the 25th Anniversary of the Autumn Daze Car Show in downtown Bradford on Sept. 10.
This year is going to be a special one according to organizer Gary Hoy. “It’s a car show! There will be lots of cars, maybe we can break our record of 341,” Hoy said. And, it’s so much more. It’s all about celebrating the eras of the past. Live music by The Cruisers, a new contest, food and craft vendors, “so many different things — I just love it. I try to keep things quiet,” he said, “but it’s too exciting.” His face beamed with pride as he described the plans for this year and reminisced about years past. His wife, Candy, sat by his side during the interview with The Era. He called her his secretary, and as he spoke, she kept him on track with all his notes, “This is his passion,” she said. “He loves it, everything about it. He is already planning next year before this one is even here.”
“The theme is Mashed Potato,” he added — as in the dance. “There will be people up on the stage doing the Mashed Potato, and if you don’t know how, they will teach you. Napoli’s Pizza, has come up with a pizza made from mashed potatoes, and they will be one of the vendors.” Other food vendors include Ramcor, Phat Grady’s, Kampers Kettle Corn and Poppa Scoops.
“It’s been a blur,” Hoy said of his years of doing this. Memorable themes over the 25 years have varied. The most memorable for most has probably been the Runaway Groom. About 240 cars participated in the show that also included a Hollywood-like setup involving the couple, their wedding party, cars and even plastic Tommy guns.
Hoy recalled, “We had a wedding at the car show. Rev. Richard Young married a couple who had come in from Boston. Before that though, a 1947 police car ‘chased’ them down Main Street. At the same time, a black Cadillac limo with ‘mobsters’ was coming in the opposite direction. Three ‘gangsters’ got out of the Caddy and escorted the groom to the stage.” This was right before the “Little Chicago” film announcement had come out.
He spoke about the year Petticoat Junction came to the show and included locals in the tank on the stage. And the year of Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows. Another favorite of Hoy’s was the Beverly Hillbillies, “a guy from Port Allegany came in with their vehicle. It was remarkable — decked out with all the furniture and everything.” Hoy said there have just been so many memories, all good, that he could take days to talk about them. “Oh, and Denzel Washington was here for one of them,” he remembered.
The emcee this year is Mandy Miles-Rudolf of Port Allegany. She has taken part in the car show for several years and is looking forward to this one especially.
Hoy was overcome with excitement as he described the next part of the day. He said he attended another car show last year and a woman drove up in a 1955 Mercury and was dressed for the year when she stepped out of the vehicle; and that is where the idea came from for this contest.
“We are having a Ms. Nostalgia Contest this year, sponsored by Togi’s Restaurant. The winner’s trophy is a gold high-heel shoe,” he exclaimed. The contestants had to be at least 18 years old to participate, and Hoy noted these are not pinup girls, “They will be wearing attire from the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s; no inappropriate clothing or lingerie will be on display during the contest.”
There are 14 women from all over the region who signed up for the inaugural event. Three unbiased judges will decide the winners. Participating this year are Jenny Sider, Stephanie Hartle, Kelly Barr Hughes, Emily Rosenhoover Filak, Chantel Eggers, Grace Telese, Brenda Bakers, Terri Cobel, Lynn Isaman, Alyson Moore, Bonnie Tronetti Martin, Julie Crate, Rebecca Compton and Michelle Romanic.
Then, of course, there are the cars. Antique, classic, street rods, special interest, motorcycles, cars and trucks are welcome to register. Some of Hoy’s favorite vehicles from previous shows was a subject that caused a bit of head-scratching.
“That’s hard, there have been so many. We had an Auburn one year and some Daytonas. Those are really expensive cars,” he said. “The year Dale Earnhardt passed away, there were five Earnhardt cars and another had his image painted on the hood. It took 45 minutes for the car to get down Main Street because everyone wanted to see it and touch it.”
Cars and spectators alike have come from up and down the East Coast. Some come every year, others are welcomed for the first time when they show up. The annual event, held rain or shine, is free for spectators.
Those who want to enter a vehicle, the fee is $12. Register on site, the day of the show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or preregister by calling Hoy at (814) 598-8554 or by email at garykhoy@gmail.com. Hoy is also available to answer questions and provide additional information.
“Those who have pre-registered are almost guaranteed a dashboard plaque,” Hoy said. The first 200 registered vehicles receive a magnetic photo of the previous year’s best in show. This year, there will be a new memorial trophy awarded in honor of Frank Jester from Street Masters in Olean, N.Y. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m.
Before anyone asks, Hoy was clear, no spots will be reserved.
Proceeds from the car show benefit the International Association of Firefighters Local 655, Bradford City.
Proceeds from the craft vendors will benefit the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department. Contact Kim Wright at the fire department for information.