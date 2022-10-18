Gas prices

Country Fair’s gas prices on an overcast Monday were $3.999, slightly higher than the region’s average.

 Era photo by Jeff Uveino

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Bradford on Monday was $3.997, as prices headed up again in the region.

The average in Brookville was $3.766, in DuBois, $3.949; in Erie, $3.966; and in Warren, $3.998, according to AAA East Central.

