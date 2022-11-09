Gas prices are rising again, but for once, Bradford was a little behind the times, with gas prices below average at the beginning of the week.

According to GasBuddy, prices have risen 8.1 cents to $4.06 per gallon as of Monday. In Bradford, Monday’s average was $3.999; in Brookville, $3.836; in DuBois, $4.057; in Erie. $4.047; and in Warren, $3.999.

