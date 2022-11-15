The price of gasoline is headed back up, and prices at the pump in Bradford are even higher.
The average price per gallon in Bradford on Monday was $4.159, while the state’s average was $4.07 per gallon, according to AAA East Central.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 9:14 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, followed by ice accumulations of a light glaze on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Elsewhere in the region, the average price in Brookville was $3.776; in DuBois, $4.126; Erie, $4.089; and Warren, $4.158.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports.
The cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.45 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” De Haan said.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices rose at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 4 million barrels. The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns.
According to data from the EIA, gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million barrels per day to 9.01 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 205.7 million barrels.
