Blueberry bush

As winter fades in a few weeks, now is the time to start thinking about the garden that will spring to life. Consider taking a class or ordering seedlings before the big spring planting season arrives.

 Era file photo

It’s cold. There are still quite a few weeks left of winter. But there is something to look forward to — spring gardening is just around the corner.

This region has many places that offer classes and seedlings sales to get gardens of all kinds ready for when winter fades.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos