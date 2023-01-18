It’s cold. There are still quite a few weeks left of winter. But there is something to look forward to — spring gardening is just around the corner.
This region has many places that offer classes and seedlings sales to get gardens of all kinds ready for when winter fades.
Right now, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has its annual seedling sale underway through Howard’s Nursery. Depending on the tree species, growth time can vary.
“It takes three years to grow conifers and sometimes two years to grow hardwood trees from seed,” explained Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery. “Our surplus of conifers and oaks is up even more from last year; and this year we have a very limited supply of persimmon, domestic apple and wild plum.”
Seedlings come in sets of 25 and many are native to Pennsylvania. If interested in placing an order, do it soon as supplies are quickly running out of the most popular plants.
Lists and order forms are available online at www.pgc.pa.gov/InformationResources/GetInvolved/HowardNursery/Pages/default.aspx but if there are questions call (814) 355-4434.
Schools can also get involved with the seedling sale. This part starts at the end of the month.
According to program information, Seeds for Schools begins January 30 and “allows students to experience their role as caretaker of their environment while having fun in the outdoor classroom.”
The program is available to all Pennsylvania schools with children enrolled from kindergarten through 12th grade. Pre-K programs do not qualify.
Teachers who want their class to participate can receive enough seedlings so that each student can take a plant home.
White spruce or silky dogwood are this year’s choices. If placing orders for classrooms, the organizations ask that the school order for all classes who are participating at the same time in an attempt to reduce shipping costs on all ends.
For more information about Seedlings in the Classroom, go to www.pgc.pa.gov/InformationResources/GetInvolved/HowardNursery/Pages/Seedlings-for-Schools.aspx
Next month, for the more advanced grower, the McKean County Conservation District, in partnership with Penn State Extension and USDA NRCS, will offer a Winter Farmers Meeting at noon on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Veteran’s Memorial, on Route 155 in Port Allegany. To register for this free program, call the District at (814) 887-4025. Registration includes lunch. Participants are asked to register by Jan. 30. The first 25 registrants will receive a free soil test kit and the Penn State Agronomy Guide.
The program will offer pesticide credits and includes a Farm Bill Update, NRCS Program Highlights, Cost Effective Herbicide and IPM Programs, How to Use the Agronomy Guide and discussion on the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.
And, as food gets to be more and more expensive, people everywhere are looking at learning new skills. Look no further than PennStateExtension for many upcoming classes, webinars and articles about different types of gardens that will do well in this region.
Container gardens are not only for small spaces, considering hydroponics for year-round growing is a good choice, kids are great gardeners, and hundreds of other topics are covered, some free, some at a fee, but all worth the time.
Visit https://extension.psu.edu/trees-lawns-and-landscaping/home-gardening/planting-and-growing for more information.