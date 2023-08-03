Bradford Publishing Co. announced Sara Eddy Furlong of Bradford has been named managing editor at The Bradford Era.
Furlong is a member of the Bradford Area High School Class of 2000 and graduated, summa cum laude, in 2004 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. At Pitt-Bradford Furlong was a three-time University Scholar representing the top two percent of juniors, seniors and the prior year’s seniors across all Pitt campuses.
Furlong started work at The Bradford Era as a part-time sports writer in February 2002 and was named the first full-time female sports writer in the paper’s history in 2005. In April 2007, she joined the Olean Times Herald as special sections editor and was promoted to city editor in October the same year.
Most recently, Furlong served more than 12 years as executive communications coordinator at American Refining Group Inc.
She is a founding board member of the McKean County Community Foundation and currently serves as secretary on its executive committee. Furlong is also past vice president of the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and former member, committee chairperson and campaign division leader of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers Bradford Branch Advisory Board of Directors.
She lives in Lewis Run with her husband Jim and children, Colin, Kenley and Jameis.