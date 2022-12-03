SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District board of directors will be receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan for clean water programs, including through the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.
This program will provide farmers with funding to implement conservation practices on their land.
The State Conservation Commission will establish programmatic details modeled after PA’s Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program. Similar to that program, ACAP funding will be distributed to County Conservation Districts.
Conservation districts will work with participating farmers and landowners to help design and implement soil and water conservation practices. These practices are designed to reduce or prevent nutrient and sediment losses from their farms while improving water quality and soil health across the Commonwealth. This funding will be available for all farmers within McKean County — there are no eligibility requirement that farmers must be within a certain watershed.
The McKean County Conservation District Board of Directors will be developing priorities and policies for ACAP at the local level within the coming months. This is a unique opportunity to implement projects within the next three years starting in 2023. The District will receive the allotted funding in three yearly installments. The funding is required to be obligated for projects and spent within two years of each installment.
If you are interested in participating in the ACAP program in McKean County or for more information, contact Adam Causer, Watershed Specialist at 814-887-4003 or accauser@mckeancountypa.org.