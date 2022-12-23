John Fetterman

Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., heads to a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15 in Washington, D.C.

 Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (TNS) — For close to two years, John Fetterman was a political celebrity starring in one of the nation's most closely watched — and well funded — Senate races.

Now, he's a soon-to-be senator with a temporary office in a colorless conference room in the basement of a Senate office building. You can find him across from the stationery shop.

