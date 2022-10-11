ST. MARYS — Creepies, crawlies and those things that lurk in nightmares will be making their way to Benzinger Park Oct. 21 and 22.
Danielle Schneider, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of St. Marys, said this second year of the “Haunted Forest at Benzinger Park” will be bigger and scarier than last year.
“It is a haunted walk,” she explained. “We are using the walking track located at Benzinger Park for the event. It is about 3/4 of a mile or so long; and the perfect location to add a lot of spookiness and scares to the event.”
The walk isn’t for young children; it is aimed for pre-teen to adults.
“We did have some adults bring younger kids last year — some made it through and others couldn’t, and one of our scarers escorted them out, but it wasn’t always just kids that had to leave. Parents should just use their discretion that this is a frightful event,” Schneider said.
The entry fee is $5 per person, which will be used to benefit programs like fireworks and park programs, she explained. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. each day.
“The walk itself will go through a playground and in and out of the woods all along the outside edge of Benzinger,” she said, adding that the bonus is that if it should rain, people will be protected for parts of the walk. “We will be running the event regardless of the weather so if it does rain, bring an umbrella. Also if it is cold we will have hot chocolate and coffee at the concession stand to warm you up!”
Schneider explained last year, the event was put together on a shorter schedule, but it was still a huge success, bringing out about 1,500 people. “It has been great to see such a positive response to it all year, so much that we have more than double the amount of volunteers working this year and the Parks and Recreation Department actually received a sponsorship (who would like to remain anonymous) of $2,500 to purchase larger items to be reused. That means this year we should be able to donate even more!”
This year’s scares will be all new. Jenny Silvus, owner of Storybook Sweets, “has put a lot of time and thought into making this event completely ‘new and ghoulish’ from our first year. We can’t wait to scare!”
Describing what is in store for thrill-seekers, Schneider said, “There are eight main themed-haunt areas. You also will never know what may be lurking around any corner or tree. We are preying on a variety of people’s biggest fears so if we don’t get you in one area watch out for the next!
“How do you feel about clowns? Fan of spiders? We also have some amazing props, maybe some 12 foot friends?” she inquired. “Between the things we could purchase, the additional volunteer help to scare people at the event and the amazing volunteers who have been helping prep and make the props, this year is going to be a don’t miss event!
“We hope to scare you soon!”
The event is hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Storybook Sweets and St. Marys Parks and Recreation.