Haunted House

A group of individuals pose with a frightening clown at last year’s Haunted Forest event at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

 Photo provided

ST. MARYS — Creepies, crawlies and those things that lurk in nightmares will be making their way to Benzinger Park Oct. 21 and 22.

Danielle Schneider, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of St. Marys, said this second year of the “Haunted Forest at Benzinger Park” will be bigger and scarier than last year.

