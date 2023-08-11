WARREN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is offering a free, public program called Simplifying the Landscape presented by Artist-in-Residence Paul Seymour at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Forest Headquarters (Supervisor’s Office), 4 Farm Colony Drive.
Seymour, a Pittsburgh-based painter and retired music teacher, is the Allegheny National Forest’s summer artist in residence. During the session Seymour will demonstrate how to choose, edit and clarify complex landscapes, inspired by scenes from public lands, to create a convincing painting. The session will conclude with an art drawing giveaway.