OLEAN, N.Y. — Four recent area graduates received this year’s Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship awards, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Allie Boser, an Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, Mikya Stake of Port Allegany High School, Ethan VanCamp of Otto-Eldred High School and Sarah Weber of Ellicottville Central School all received the Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship, each receiving an award of $1,000.
A scholarship program of the Pink Pumpkin Project, this fund supports annual scholarship awards — for graduating students of a Cattaraugus County high school or high schools in the surrounding area — who have had an immediate family member or guardian go through cancer treatment.
Applicants must also submit an essay explaining what they learned from their family member or guardian who struggled with cancer and the impact it left on them and what advice they would give to someone else who may face the same situation.
Boser will attend St. Bonaventure University to study sports media. Stake plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to study emergency management and homeland security. VanCamp will study agriculture and extension education at West Virginia University. Weber plans to study psychology at Houghton University.
Donations can be made to the Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.
