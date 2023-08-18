WARREN — The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on an environmental assessment for the treatment of invasive plants and interfering vegetation on the Allegheny National Forest.
Invasive species are among the most significant environmental and economic threats facing our nation’s forest, grassland and aquatic systems. More than 70 non-native invasive plant species have been documented in the Allegheny National Forest, and an additional 33 species are on an early detection list. Without an active treatment program, the aggressive expansion of invasive plants will limit many land uses and values now and in the future.
The environmental assessment evaluates the effects of:
- Treating invasive plants using a variety of manual, mechanical and herbicide treatment methods.
- Treating interfering vegetation using products containing imazapyr or triclopyr in accordance with silvicultural prescriptions.
- Amending the 2007 Allegheny National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan to allow for improved conservation of native plants and wildlife habitat in riparian areas, update anticipated activity levels, provide additional management direction and make minor modifications and clarifications.
A copy of the environmental assessment, and instructions for how to comment, are available on the project website. For more information, contact Ecosystems Staff Officer Josh Hanson at joshua.w.hanson@usda.gov or (814) 728-6161.