AUSTIN — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 14, for the return of the annual First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park.
First Fork Festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, craft makers and artisans. Surrounded by glorious fall color at Sinnemahoning State Park, this event draws over 1,000 visitors each year and it all goes down from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wildlife Center grounds on Park Road.
The park is still accepting applications for vendors and exhibitors until Sept. 21. The vendor fee is $35.00 for applications. Interested vendors can contact the park for an application. Currently, the park is not accepting any additional applications for food vendors.
First Fork Festival will feature several local food vendors serving up all your favorite sandwiches, sides, and snacks. Local authors, artists, and craft makers will also be one site making a great opportunity to purchase locally made gifts for the upcoming holidays.
Come to enjoy live entertainment and exhibitors. Celebrate Central Pennsylvania folk musician Jim Colbert as he highlights the stage with his Pennsylvania themed songs. Additionally, to educate festival goers, take time to speak with local authors, historians, and exhibitors who will be in attendance.
There will be educational activities for the whole family this year. Children, adults, and families can participate in several interactive educational activities staffed by local historians, conservation districts, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Educators. Learn about archeology, blacksmithing, watersheds, and even play historic games such as horseshoes.