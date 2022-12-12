Fire at McDonalds

Bradford City firefighter Nate Stowell is seen on the roof of the McDonald’s on Main Street Saturday.

 Era Photo

Bradford City firefighters were dispatched to McDonalds on Main Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Staff indicated there had been a problem with a heater earlier in the day and they had shut off the breaker. But by the afternoon, smoke had begun filling the kitchen area.

