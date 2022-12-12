Bradford City firefighters were dispatched to McDonalds on Main Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Staff indicated there had been a problem with a heater earlier in the day and they had shut off the breaker. But by the afternoon, smoke had begun filling the kitchen area.
Bradford City Incident Commander, Michael Campogiani, responded Tower 1, Squad 1, and a medic to the location.
It was determined to be an isolated and confined incident; a problem in an HVAC unit on the roof.
No injuries were reported and no major damage to the restaurant was noted.
The Bradford City police also responded.
The scene was clear about 45 minutes later.