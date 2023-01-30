HARRISBURG (TNS) — Freshman U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is co-sponsoring several bills, including one to ban assault weapons, and received his committee assignments, which includes a seat on the powerful Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Fetterman will also sit on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as serving on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging, which is chaired by fellow Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey.

